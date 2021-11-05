Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.88.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ opened at $27.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.80 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 407.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 379,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.