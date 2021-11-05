Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to C$38.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.88.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE:CCJ opened at $27.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. Cameco has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.