Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$201.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$201.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$275.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$236.18.

CJT opened at C$186.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$159.80 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$198.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$187.94. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.32.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

