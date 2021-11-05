Research Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

