Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €43.00 ($50.59) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.88 ($57.51).

FRA FRE opened at €39.15 ($46.06) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €41.45 and its 200 day moving average is €43.22. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

