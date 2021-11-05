Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 433,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.