Head-To-Head Review: Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Vine Energy alerts:

This table compares Vine Energy and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies 25.51% -10.41% -1.64%

This table compares Vine Energy and TETRA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $377.71 million 1.20 -$51.14 million ($0.11) -32.55

Vine Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TETRA Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vine Energy and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vine Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 TETRA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vine Energy currently has a consensus target price of $17.21, suggesting a potential downside of 2.08%. TETRA Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.20%. Given Vine Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vine Energy is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Vine Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc., an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.