Analyzing ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) & Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dingdong (Cayman) and ContextLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00 ContextLogic 3 6 5 0 2.14

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.32%. ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $14.27, suggesting a potential upside of 181.44%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic -32.07% -296.87% -48.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and ContextLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 4.12 -$484.89 million N/A N/A ContextLogic $2.54 billion 1.25 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -0.86

Dingdong (Cayman) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic.

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) beats ContextLogic on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

