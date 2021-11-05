Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) vs. Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Financial Analysis

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trevali Mining and Southern Copper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.67 -$239.33 million N/A N/A Southern Copper $7.98 billion 5.71 $1.57 billion $2.03 29.03

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southern Copper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -17.00% 5.22% 2.12% Southern Copper 30.15% 40.73% 18.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trevali Mining and Southern Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83 Southern Copper 1 3 0 0 1.75

Trevali Mining currently has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.24%. Southern Copper has a consensus price target of $64.63, suggesting a potential upside of 9.66%. Given Trevali Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Southern Copper.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Trevali Mining on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican Open-Pit Operations segment comprises La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes, the smelting, and refining plants and support facilities, which service both mines. The Mexican Underground Mining Operations segment involves in the operation of five underground mines, a coal mine, and several industrial processing facilities. The company was founded on December 12, 1952 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

