Huntsman Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

Shares of HUN opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

