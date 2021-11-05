Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT Raised to C$39.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CDUAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of CDUAF opened at $28.34 on Monday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

