Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT Raised to C$39.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CDUAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of CDUAF opened at $28.34 on Monday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

