Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Navient in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.77. Navient has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 34.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 466,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 120,639 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Navient by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Navient by 312.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 76,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 57,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

