Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

