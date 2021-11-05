BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) PT Raised to €64.00 at UBS Group

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from €59.00 ($69.41) to €64.00 ($75.29) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNPQY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($60.82) to €52.60 ($61.88) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from €55.00 ($64.71) to €60.00 ($70.59) in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($72.94) to €63.00 ($74.12) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.96.

BNPQY opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

