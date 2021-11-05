CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.30.

CITIC stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CITIC has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

Get CITIC alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.