Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

