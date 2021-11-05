Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Raised to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.