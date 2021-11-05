ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACLLF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.93.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. ATCO has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

