AAK AB (publ.)’s (ARHUF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ARHUF opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. AAK AB has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.

AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells vegetable oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery fats, including functional cocoa butter and cocoa butter alternatives, as well as specialty fats for confectionery filling; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

