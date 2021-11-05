AAK AB (publ.)’s (ARHUF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of ARHUF opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. AAK AB has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.
AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile
