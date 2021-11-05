Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $595.08

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 595.08 ($7.77) and traded as high as GBX 754.40 ($9.86). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 745.40 ($9.74), with a volume of 7,627,057 shares.

MGGT has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

The company has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 771.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 595.08.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

