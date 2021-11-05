AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 28,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALOT. TheStreet raised shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

AstroNova stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstroNova will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

