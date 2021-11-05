Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Up 19.7% in October

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 385,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $552,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINE opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.90 million, a P/E ratio of 109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

