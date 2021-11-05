Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Life Time Group stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

