Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Life Time Group stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $18.47.
About Life Time Group
Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.