Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$44.45.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$41.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.82. The stock has a market cap of C$28.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.16. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -185.96%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

