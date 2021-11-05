Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUN. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CSFB cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.01.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$11.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.32 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

