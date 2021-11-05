Analysts Offer Predictions for Identiv, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) – B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Identiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INVE. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. Identiv has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

In related news, Director Gary Kremen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $491,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,000 shares of company stock worth $3,229,352 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 193.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

