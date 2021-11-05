AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Head to Head Comparison

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AngioDynamics and Globus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $291.01 million 4.05 -$31.55 million $0.05 609.60 Globus Medical $789.04 million 9.89 $102.29 million $1.44 53.72

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than AngioDynamics. Globus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -11.50% 0.08% 0.06% Globus Medical 19.83% 14.10% 12.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AngioDynamics and Globus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 1 1 1 3.00 Globus Medical 0 2 9 0 2.82

AngioDynamics presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.19%. Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $86.18, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Given AngioDynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Summary

Globus Medical beats AngioDynamics on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs on February 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.

