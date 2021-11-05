National Bank Financial Lowers Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) to Tender

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$4.85 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$5.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. NBF lowered Golden Star Resources to a tender rating and set a C$4.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a tender rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

GSC stock opened at C$4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50. The firm has a market cap of C$533.49 million and a P/E ratio of -46.10. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.58 and a 12-month high of C$5.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.53.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

