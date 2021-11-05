Comparing Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

This table compares Old Point Financial and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 12.78% 6.94% 0.66% First Merchants 36.19% 10.96% 1.40%

30.7% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Merchants pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Merchants has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Old Point Financial and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Merchants has a consensus target price of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.52%. Given First Merchants’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old Point Financial and First Merchants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.13 $5.39 million N/A N/A First Merchants $558.43 million 4.06 $148.60 million $2.74 15.28

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Summary

First Merchants beats Old Point Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.