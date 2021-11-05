Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eaton Co. plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eaton in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $171.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

