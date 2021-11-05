Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$4.25

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MOZ has been the topic of several other research reports. NBF dropped their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.34.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$624.69 million and a PE ratio of -46.73. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.13 and a 12 month high of C$3.73. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.03.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

