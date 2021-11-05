Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Semler Scientific, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Semler Scientific in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 60.38%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $117.58 on Thursday. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $61.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $794.14 million, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,237,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,100. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

