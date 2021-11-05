Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Semler Scientific, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Semler Scientific in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.
Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 60.38%.
Shares of SMLR stock opened at $117.58 on Thursday. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $61.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $794.14 million, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.07.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,237,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,100. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
