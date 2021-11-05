Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Issued By Capital One Financial

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.99. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LPI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

LPI stock opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 136.06% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,586,000 after acquiring an additional 210,868 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $38,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

