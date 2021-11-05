Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.33.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $174.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $115.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,608,000 after buying an additional 89,577 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.