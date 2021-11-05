Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immutep Limited is a biotechnology company. It engaged in developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of eftilagimod alpha, IMP731, IMP701 and IMP761 which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in Europe, Australia and the U.S. Immutep Limited, formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd, is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Immutep in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock.

IMMP opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Immutep has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Immutep during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Immutep during the second quarter worth $140,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

