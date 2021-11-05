Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Buy

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

NYSE GIL opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,595,000 after buying an additional 1,283,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after buying an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after buying an additional 893,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 282,028 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.