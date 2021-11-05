Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.47% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 184.78 and a beta of -0.27. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.74.
In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $56,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,109 shares of company stock worth $2,735,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,701,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 71,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
