Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 184.78 and a beta of -0.27. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. Research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $56,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,109 shares of company stock worth $2,735,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,701,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 71,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

