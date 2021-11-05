Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) vs. Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Head to Head Analysis

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Landmark Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.80 $3.25 million N/A N/A Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 2.07 $19.49 million N/A N/A

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Valley Bank and Landmark Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 22.85% N/A N/A Landmark Bancorp 31.29% 15.85% 1.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County. The company was founded on September 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

