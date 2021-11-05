SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) & Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Critical Contrast

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A SCWorx -119.37% -107.39% -56.79%

2.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gambling.com Group and SCWorx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 19.25 $15.15 million N/A N/A SCWorx $5.21 million 3.54 -$7.40 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gambling.com Group and SCWorx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 29.38%. Given Gambling.com Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than SCWorx.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats SCWorx on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

