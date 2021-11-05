FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aon plc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for AON in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $290.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.97 and a 200-day moving average of $266.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. AON has a 12 month low of $184.20 and a 12 month high of $326.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 369,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

