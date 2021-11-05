Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Given a C$16.50 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a C$16.50 target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE:FC opened at C$14.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$469.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.33. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$11.95 and a 1 year high of C$15.84.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.30%.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Morris Fischtein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.27, for a total value of C$152,714.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

