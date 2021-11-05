Energy Fuels’ (EFR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$8.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at C$12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -38.89. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of C$1.99 and a 12 month high of C$12.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.76.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.