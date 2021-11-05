Energy Fuels’ (EFR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$8.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at C$12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -38.89. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of C$1.99 and a 12 month high of C$12.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.76.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.