TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth $613,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

