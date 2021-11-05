Brokerages Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will report $300.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.30 million to $304.30 million. Envestnet reported sales of $252.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 32.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 295.75 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

