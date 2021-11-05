Bruker Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bruker in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. Bruker has a 52-week low of $44.88 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

