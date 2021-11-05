First Community Bankshares, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Community Bankshares in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

FCBC stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $578.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 26.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 137,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 170.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.