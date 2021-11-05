FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issued By B. Riley

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CTO Realty Growth in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CTO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $323.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura M. Franklin acquired 915 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,415 shares of company stock worth $239,277 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

