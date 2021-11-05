FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.56. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $68.90 and a 12 month high of $139.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,375 shares of company stock valued at $11,609,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

