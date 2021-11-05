ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after William Blair downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $87.50, but opened at $83.30. ManTech International shares last traded at $81.35, with a volume of 1,176 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.
In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.
ManTech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANT)
ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.