ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after William Blair downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $87.50, but opened at $83.30. ManTech International shares last traded at $81.35, with a volume of 1,176 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in ManTech International in the third quarter valued at $381,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 14.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 68,606 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

