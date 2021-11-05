CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $172.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics traded as low as $90.14 and last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 2113410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.88.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,715.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 67,125 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

